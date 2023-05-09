New Bird Box Movie Gets Netflix Release Date, Barcelona Setting

Bird Box, one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, has finally spawned a follow-up — some four-and-a-half years after the Sandra Bullock-led original broke streaming records.

Released back in December 2018, the original Bird Box followed a mother (played by Bullock) as she and her children embark on a two-day journey whilst blindfolded, to avoid eye contact with a mysterious force that is decimating the world’s population. Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) and John Malkovich (Billions) co-starred.

That Bird Box reached an unduplicated U.S. audience of nearly 26 million viewers within its first seven days of availability per Nielsen, whereas Netflix at the same time claimed that more than 45 million member accounts had watched the movie (or, at least 70% of it). Since then, only two Netflix movies have surpassed Bird Box‘s hours viewed within the first 28 days of release: Red Notice, followed by Don’t Look Up.

Now comes Bird Box Barcelona, which is led by an entirely new cast and is set for a Friday, July 14 release.

Directed and written by Álex Pastor and David Pastor (Incorporated, Los últimos días), Bird Box Barcelona is described as “an expansion” of the original hit.

“After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian (played by Los hombres de Paco‘s Mario Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona,” reads the Netflix synopsis. “As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.”

The cast also includes Georgina Campbell (Krypton), Alejandra Howard (Ana Tramel, El juego), Naila Schuberth (Germany’s Blackout), Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.