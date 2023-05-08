Ratings: Company You Keep Flat With Finale, Renewal Decision Still TBA

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol dominated Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes and The Equalizer delivered the night’s two largest audiences. The Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

ABC | AFV (with 4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) was down, while American Idol (5.4 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady week-to-week. On-the-bubble The Company You Keep ended its freshman run with a possible audience low (barely 2.1 mil) while steady with a 0.3 demo rating (its fifth out of 10 episodes).

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (7 mil/0.5), The Equalizer (6.2 mil/0.4), East New York (4.9 mil/0.3) and NCIS: Los Angeles (4.4 mil/0.3, read recap) were all steady.

NBC | The Blacklist (1.7 mil/0.2) dipped to a new audience low.

FOX | The Simpsons drew 770K and a 0.2, followed by The Great North‘s 590K/0.2. Family Guy‘s season finale, airing in an earlier time slot, slipped to at least season lows of 750K/0.2 (read recap). Housebroken closed out Fox’s night with 610K and a 0.2.

