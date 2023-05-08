Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta‘s death last May came as a result of heart and respiratory failure, according to new documents obtained by TMZ. TV Stars We Lost in 2023

It was reported on May 26 that the actor had passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie Dangerous Waters. Doctors have since cited “respiratory insufficiency” and fluid in the lungs (aka pulmonary edema), paired with acute heart failure, as the culprits. Liotta was 67 years old.

Though he was best known for his work in films such as Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, Liotta accrued many TV credits throughout his career, including an Emmy-winning guest role as ex-con Charlie Metcalf in a memorable Season 11 episode of ER. Series-regular gigs included CBS’ short-lived drama Smith (from ER boss John Wells), which ran for seven episodes in 2006; History Channel miniseries Texas Rising, which aired in 2015; and the role of Lt. Matt Wozniak in Jennifer Lopez’s NBC cop drama Shades of Blue, which ran for three seasons and ended in 2018.

More recently, Liotta played twin brothers “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti and Salvatore “Sally” Moltisanti in the 2021 Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. He also posthumously appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird, as well as the 2023 film Cocaine Bear.