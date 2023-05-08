Queen Charlotte: Alicia Keys Enlists Women of Color Orchestra for Classical Rendition of 'If I Ain't Got You' — Watch

In case you weren’t finished weeping over Charlotte and George’s heartbreaking romance in Queen Charlotte, Neflix is giving you another reason to feel emotional.

On Monday, the streamer released the official music video for a classical rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You,” which was featured in the Bridgerton spinoff’s third episode. This new version of the song, celebrating the original’s 20th anniversary, was performed by a 70-piece orchestra made up entirely of women of color from around the world, including Sweden, South Africa, Germany, France, Barbados and Egypt.

South Africa's first Black female conductor Ofentse Pitse led the charge, with artists such as RIMON from The Netherlands, Amel Bent from France, Alicia Awa from Germany, Cherrie from Sweden and Delara from Norway participating. The video was directed by Diane Martel, who also helmed the original "If I Ain't Got You" music video.

Press PLAY on the above video and try not to get caught up in your feelings.

In Queen Charlotte’s third episode, titled “Even Days,” George and Charlotte danced to a stripped-down version of the song during Lord and Lady Danbury’s first official ball. Before the royal couple took the floor, partygoers were mostly segregated and only mingled with members of the same race. But then Violet Bridgerton’s father Lord Ledger asked Lady Danbury to dance, spurring even more interracial couples to join in until the ball was integrated.