TVLine Items: Project Runway All-Stars Returns, Clone High Date and More

It’s finally time to make it work again: Project Runway All-Stars will return with its first-ever season on Bravo, premiering Thursday, June 15 at 8/7c with two episodes. The series last aired in March 2019 on Lifetime.

The competing Project Runway vets include Brittany Allen (Season 18), Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Fabio Costa (Season 10), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Season 3), Mila Hermanovski (Season 7), Rami Kashou (Season 4), Viktor Luna (Season 9), Korto Momolu (Season 5), Nora Pagel (Season 1), Kara Saun (Season 1), Hester Sunshine (Season 17) and Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19).

Christian Siriano will serve as mentor on this eighth edition of All-Stars, with Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth acting as judges. The guest judge lineup for the season includes actress Alicia Silverstone; actor/singer Billy Porter; fashion designer Zac Posen; CEO & founder of “alice + olivia” Stacey Bendet; creative director of Carolina Herrera Wes Gordon; writer/producer Lena Waithe; image architect and celebrity stylist Law Roach; actress Jennie Garth; model Paulina Porizkova; designer Sergio Hudson; actress Julia Fox; designer Willy Chavarria; Below Deck co-star Kate Chastain; The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Luann de Lesseps; designer Batsheva Hay; actor Coleman Domingo; and Steven Kolb, CEO of Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO Max’s Clone High revival will premiere Tuesday, May 23 with its first two episodes, followed by two new installments debuting each Thursday, starting June 1 and leading up to the finale on June 22. Watch the trailer here.

* Prime Video’s mythical coming-of-age comedy I’m A Virgo, starring Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) as a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, Calif., will release all seven episodes on Friday, June 23. Watch a sneak peek here.

* Oxygen has renewed the unscripted series Cold Justice for Season 7, to air in 2024.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Drag Me to Dinner, premiering Wednesday, May 31 and featuring Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood and David Burtka, plus host Murray Hill:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?