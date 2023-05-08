How to Stream 'The Muppets Mayhem'

Your fleece-and-foam favorites are rocking and rolling in their new series, The Muppets Mayhem, which debuts Wednesday, May 10.

The comedy series follows the fictional Electric Mayhem Band as they embark on a journey to finally record their first album. In addition to the geniuses who bring the Muppets to life, The Muppets Mayhem stars Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) as Nora, Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) as Moog, Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Hannah and Anders Holm (Workaholics) as JJ.

How to Watch Muppets Mayhem on Streaming

All 10 episodes of The Muppets Mayhem will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, May 10 and be available to anyone who subscribes to one of the family-friendly streamer’s plans. Disney+ is also home to other series and movies you might like, including Bluey, Peter Pan & Wendy, Marvel’s animated Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Zootopia+ and the Up offshoot Dug Days, all of which are Disney Originals. Disney+ is also home to scores of TV shows and films from the worlds of Star Wars (including the original series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and The Bad Batch), Disney (Encanto, Moana and Frozen), Pixar (Cars, Turning Red and Lightyear) and National Geographic.

Disney+ offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options. If you sign up for Disney+, you can choose between the Basic plan (with ads) for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing, for $10.99 per month.

Disney+ offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re already subscribing or want to subscribe to Hulu and ESPN+. For $9.99/month, you can subscribe to the Duo Basic plan which bundles Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads). Or, opt for the Trio Basic plan which is $12.99/month and bundles Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Now, if you want to avoid ad interruptions during Hulu and Disney+ programs, Disney offers the Trio Premium bundle for $19.99/month; that plan also offers downloadable titles for on-the-go watching. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

What Is The Muppets Mayhem About?

According to the official description, “the comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.”

