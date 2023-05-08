Cruel Summer Season 2 Trailer Introduces Deadly New Mystery and Complicated Love Triangle

Summer is all about getting one’s cover story straight in a newly released trailer for Season 2 of the Freeform anthology series Cruel Summer, premiering Monday, June 5 at 9/8c with two back-to-back episodes, before moving to its regular 10 pm timeslot the following week.

The upcoming installment of the psychological drama features a fresh mystery and an all-new cast, led by Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs), Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) and Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key, Private Practice).

Season 2 is set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest and follows “the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship,” per the official synopsis. “Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan (played by Stanley), Isabella (Underwood) and Megan’s best friend Luke (Glock), the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”

KaDee Strickland (Private Practice), Lisa Yamada (Little Fires Everywhere) and Sean Blakemore (General Hospital, Greenleaf) round out the ensemble. Paul Adelstein (Private Practice) also recurs, reuniting him with Strickland and Gluck, who played his wife and son on Private Practice.

