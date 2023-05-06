Ratings: Fire Country Eyes Lows; SmackDown, Blue Bloods Lead Friday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods copped the night’s largest audience. Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (with 2 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) ticked down week-to-week.

CBS | Freshly cancelled SWAT (4.6 mil/0.3) slipped to its second-smallest audience of at least the season and also dipped in the demo. Fire Country (5.1 mil/0.3) tied its smallest audience and hit a demo low. Blue Bloods (5.4 mil/0.3) drew its second-smallest audience of at least the season but held steady in the demo.

ABC | Shark Tank (3 mil/0.3) was steady.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (540K/0.1), Whose Line (430K/0.1) and The Great American Joke Off [sic] (310K/0.1) each shed some viewers.

