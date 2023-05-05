Disney Channel Sets Premiere Date for Villains of Valley View Season 2, New Series Pretty Freekin Scary — Watch

Disney Channel’s resident villains are welcoming some scary new neighbors this summer.

The second season of The Villains of Valley View will kick off with a full-hour premiere on Thursday, June 15 (8/7c), leading into the debut of the new series Pretty Freekin Scary (9/8c), TVLine has learned exclusively.

Following this special premiere event, both shows will move to their regular Friday night time slots — The Villains of Valley View at 8 pm and Pretty Freekin Scary at 8:30 pm — the following week.

Here’s what we can expect from Season 2 of The Villains of Valley View, according to Disney’s official synopsis: “After defeating Onyx, the leader of all villains, Amy and her family return to their undercover lives in Valley View. Throughout season two, the Maddens must overcome new challenges to protect their secret as exciting discoveries are made, family secrets are exposed, and unexpected feelings arise…all while a powerful teen villain plots her revenge against the family.”

The sitcom stars Isabella Pappas as Havoc/Amy, Lucy Davis as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton as Colby/Flashform, Reed Horstman as Jake/Chaos and Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for an exclusive first look at Season 2.

As for Pretty Freekin Scary, here’s the scoop on Disney Channel’s newest comedy: “Fourteen-year-old Frankie Ripp had the perfect life — a great family, annoying little brother, a popular boyfriend and a BFF she could always count on. However, her life took a surprising turn after an unfortunate incident. After some heated debate in the Underworld with the Grim Reaper herself, Frankie is forced to navigate life with her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary, in the most challenging setting of all… middle school!”

Pretty Freekin Scary stars Eliana Su’a (9-1-1) as Frankie, Kyan Samuels (Game Shakers) as Pretty, Leah Mei Gold (The Casagrandes) as Scary, Yonas Kibreab (Sweet Tooth) as Remy and Emma Shannon (The Righteous Gemstones) as Nyx.

Hit PLAY on the teaser for Pretty Freekin Scary below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Disney Channel’s newest series.