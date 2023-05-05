The Summer I Turned Pretty Sets Season 2 Release Date, Reveals (Hint-Filled?) Episode Titles — Watch Video

Prime Video is heading back to Cousins Beach this July: Season 2 of the YA drama The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on Friday, July 14, with its first three episodes. A new installment will unspool each subsequent Friday until the season finale on Aug. 18.

The show’s cast, including love triangle trio/stars Lola Tung (aka Isabel “Belly” Conklin), Christopher Briney (Conrad Fisher) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah Fisher), shared the date announcement in the above video, as well as all eight episode titles for Season 2. See if you can pick up any clues about which storylines from It’s Not Summer Without You, the second book in author/co-showrunner Jenny Han’s series, made it to the screen:

Episode 201 – “Love Lost”

Episode 202 – “Love Scene”

Episode 203 – “Love Sick”

Episode 204 – “Love Game”

Episode 205 – “Love Fool”

Episode 206 – “Love Fest”

Episode 207 – “Love Affair”

Episode 208 – “Love Triangle”

Season 1 centered around the love triangle between 16-year-old Belly and the Fisher brothers, broody Conrad and easygoing Jeremiah, with whom Belly spends every summer at their mother Susannah’s home in Cousins Beach. Although it seemed that Belly had chosen to be with Jeremiah, she ended the finale by kissing Conrad. But a dark cloud loomed over the moment, and it will follow Belly into the new season.

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same,” reads the official Season 2 synopsis. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

Joining the cast in recurring roles are Elsie Fisher (Barry, Castle Rock) and Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer).

