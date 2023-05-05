Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña's Spy Thriller Special Ops: Lioness Releases First Photos, Eyes Summer Premiere

Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn (Courtesy of Paramount+)

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña have entered into battle.

Paramount+ has released first photos of its upcoming spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness (fka Lioness), starring Kidman, Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira (Locke & Key).

A summer release date is being eyed, per Vanity Fair.

Based on a real-life CIA program, the series follows Cruz Manuelos (played by De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Kidman, who also serves as executive producer on the series, plays Kaitlyn Meade, “the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.” Saldaña in turn plays Joe, “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) also star in the series as Edwin Mullins, the secretary of state, and CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield, respectively.

Taylor Sheridan, the man behind Yellowstone, 1883 1923, and Mayor of Kingstown, serves as creator and showrunner.

Check out the photos above and below, then let us know in the comments: Will you be tuning in?