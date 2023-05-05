MTV Movie & TV Awards Cancels Live Ceremony, Pivots to Pre-Taped Amid Writers' Strike — Read Statement

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will no longer be live: Plans for a live ceremony this Sunday have been shelved and replaced by a pre-taped broadcast in light of the Hollywood writers’ strike, TVLine has learned.

“As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” executive producer Bruce Gillmer said in a statement.

The annual award show will still air this Sunday at 8/7c on MTV and its sister channels, but it’s been hampered by a number of high-profile dropouts due to the writers’ strike that got underway earlier this week. Most notably, Drew Barrymore, who was set to host this year’s ceremony, dropped out on Thursday, citing the strike as the reason: “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike.” Striking writers also had plans to picket outside the live event in L.A. this Sunday.