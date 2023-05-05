How to Watch King Charles' Coronation Early Saturday AM, Without Cable

Time for tea and crumpets! King Charles III is officially being crowned at his coronation on Saturday, May 6. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the event.

How to Stream King Charles’ Coronation?

The coronation begins Saturday at 5 am ET and many networks will be covering the event, including ABC News, CNN and more. If you’re a cord-cutter, however, you still can watch the coronation, via DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and fubo TV. So if you want to witness a bit of Brit history, you’ll need to subscribe to one of the following “live TV” subscriptions. Here’s a breakdown comparing each of these services.

Sling TV

Sling is a customizable cord-cutting streaming subscription option that is cheaper than many rival “live TV” streamers. The platform offers three subscription options, Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue, with different channel lineups to fit your specific needs, and the option to customize it with add-ons, extras and premium streaming services. Depending on your market and which plan you choose, subscribers can access up to three local channels: Fox, NBC and ABC.

SLING TV: SIGN UP NOW

($40/month for Sling Orange; $45/month for Sling Blue;

$60/month for Orange + Blue)



Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, you can subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV bundle. In addition to streaming local channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, subscribers get access to Hulu’s entire streaming library, including originals such as the acclaimed Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale, The Kardashians, Fleishman Is in Trouble and more. Hulu also offers a library filled with older shows like Killing Eve and How I Met Your Mother.

HULU + LIVE TV: SIGN UP NOW

($69.99/month)



DirecTV

With plans starting at $64.99/month, subscribers can stream with their existing Internet packages and choose a plan that suits their TV-watching needs. Local channels including ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox are available in select zip codes. With the least expensive plan, subscribers gain access to 75+ channels including AMC, CNN and ESPN. The most expensive, premier plan offers 150+ channels including premium networks like HBO Max, Showtime and Starz.

DIRECTV: SIGN UP NOW

($64.99 – $154.99/month)



fuboTV

With plans starting at $74.99/month, subscribers in select markets can access ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial and no-commitment plans, making it easy to cancel any time. (Cancel right after the coronation, if you so desire!) With the least-expensive plan, users get 158 channels and 1,000 hours of precious DVR space. As plans increase in price, users get more access to channels, live events, news, and add-ons like Showtime.

FuboTV: SIGN UP NOW

($74.99 – $94.99/month)

