Bluey Episode Edited Following Complaints of Fat Shaming

Australia’s massively popular kids’ show Bluey has edited one of its episodes after concerns of fat shaming were brought to light by viewers.

In the Season 3 episode titled “Exercise” (which has yet to hit Disney+ Stateside), Bluey’s dad Bandit begins a fitness regime after he weighs himself on a scale and grabs his belly. When the episode does hit the States, it will be the edited take.

“The recent episode of Bluey, ‘Exercise,’ has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the program,” the ABC said in a statement. “The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way. As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program and we have updated the episode on our platforms. BBC Studios will use this revised version for global distribution and also support this decision.”

Viewers online sparked the change after claiming the episode promoted a toxic message about weight. One TikTok user, Aussie Girl Margie, noted that Bluey’s parents’ disappointment after stepping on a scale was problematic, while a pediatric dietitian, Dr. Kyla Ringrose, wrote, “Watching Bandit and Chilli weigh themselves and openly hate on their bodies in front of the kids was really uncomfortable.”

This isn’t the first time the cartoon edited its content following controversy. In 2020, Ludo Studio producers removed the term “ooga booga” from two of its episodes after fielding complaints about negative racial connotations for Indigenous Australians.

