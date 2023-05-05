9-1-1 First Look: The 118 Rescues Hollywood Icon Adrienne Barbeau

You loved her in Escape From New York. Now, prepare to watch Adrienne Barbeau make another great escape — this time courtesy of the 118.

Barbeau guest stars in Monday’s episode of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c), playing a bride who gets trapped on the way to her wedding, and TVLine has your exclusive first look at her disastrous big day.

For the unfamiliar, Barbeau’s career has spanned many memorable roles across stage and screen. Some of her most noteworthy films include The Fog (1980), Escape From New York (1981), Swamp Thing (1982) and Creepshow (1982). On TV, she’s best known for playing Bea Arthur’s daughter on Maude from 1972 to 1978. She also received a 1972 Tony Award nomination for originating the role of Betty Rizzo in the first production of Grease.

Check out more shots of Barbeau on set below:

This episode’s roster of guest stars also includes Kayla Ewell (The Vampire Diaries) and Ben Lewis (Arrow) as a couple whose big proposal gets a little complicated… by a bank robbery.

In other 9-1-1 news, it was recently announced that the procedural’s current sixth season will be its last on Fox. But fear not, the show has been renewed for Season 7, which will air on a new network — ABC!

What are your hopes for 9-1-1‘s final two episodes on Fox? Drop ’em in a comment below.