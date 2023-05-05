8 Simple Rules Reunion: Kaley Cuoco Poses With TV Siblings at John Ritter Benefit, 20 Years Later — See Photo

It’s a Hennessy family reunion! Most Soul-Crashing TV Episodes of All Time

More than 20 years after the debut of ABC’s 8 Simple Rules, Kaley Cuoco was reunited with former TV siblings Amy Davidson and Martin Spanjers on Thursday, all in attendance at a benefit supporting the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

“Wonderful night supporting the John Ritter Foundation,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s a wonderful foundation spearheaded by the incredible Amy Yasbeck.”

“Such a wonderful evening,” Davidson commented on Cuoco’s post. “Love you sis.”

Prior to The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco cut her teeth as Bridget Hennessy, Ritter and Katey Sagal’s TV daughter, on the aforementioned 8 Simple Rules, which ran for three seasons and ended in 2005. Davidson, now 43, co-starred as middle child Kerry, while Spanjers, 36, portrayed younger brother Rory. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.

In the fall of 2003, just three episodes into production on 8 Simple Rules Season 2, Ritter tragically died as the result of an undiagnosed aortic dissection. The series then took a two-month hiatus, before returning with a truly heartbreaking hour of television revealing that Ritter’s Paul died of a heart attack at the grocery store. James Garner (as Sagal’s TV dad) and David Spade (as cousin C.J.) were brought in to fill the cast void, but the show would last only one more season.

Cuoco was previously reunited with TV mom Sagal in 2016, when the Married… With Children vet played Penny’s mom in the Season 10 premiere of The Big Bang Theory.

