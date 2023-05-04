TVLine Items: Selling Sunset Season 6 Trailer, GH Recast Shocker and More

Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause wants to make something clear: “I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m have an awakening,” she declares in a newly released trailer for Season 6 of the Netflix series.

But it’s not just Stause’s personal life that’s on display in the 11 new episodes, dropping on Friday, May 19. “New agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles,” reads the official description.

* Corinthos family portraits are about to look a bit different on General Hospital. Starting with the episodes airing the week of May 22, the role of Sonny and Alexis’ daughter, Kristina, will be played by Days of Our Lives Emmy winner Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail), Soap Opera Digest reports. She replaces Lexi Ainsworth, who had been with the soap off and on since 2009.

* CBS has picked up the game show Lotería Loca, hosted and exec-produced by Jane the Virgin vet Jaime Camil, for the 2023-24 season. Based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería, each episode of the program features two players who “go head-to-head and take turns picking cards to get four-in-a-row, which is Lotería. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the ‘Loca Cards’ creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild, interactive challenges. The player who gets the most ‘Loterías’ on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate show cash prize.”

* Prime Video has released a trailer for Season 2 of the romantic dramedy With Love, premiering with all six episodes on Friday, June 2:

* What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel, an unscripted series in which the actress/singer goes “on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat,” will premiere Tuesday, May 23 on HBO Max; watch a trailer:

