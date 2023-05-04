Night Agent Threepeats Atop Nielsen Streaming Chart, BEEF Debuts at No. 4

As The Night Agent once again dominated Nielsen’s weekly U.S. ranking of streaming originals, another Netflix freshman made its chart debut. Night Agent EP Talks Death Decisions, More

For the week of April 3, The Night Agent landed at No. 1 for a third straight week, amassing 1.9 billion minutes viewed across its 10 episodes. It was followed by Netflix’s Love Is Blind (1.2 billion minutes viewed/54 episodes) and Disney+’s The Mandalorian (1 billion minutes/22 available episodes), Netflix’s BEEF (962 million minutes/10 episodes) and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (650 million minutes/26 available episodes).

Of note, Night Agent Episodes 1-3 accounted for most of its minutes viewed, indicating peeps are still getting wind of the thriller and starting binges; half of the Love Is Blind audience landed in the 18-34 demo; and BEEF‘s audience was 12% Asian.

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of April 3 were five Netflix shows: Shadow and Bone (389 million minutes viewed/16 episodes), Rob Lowe’s Unstable (386 million minutes/8 episodes), YOU (300 million minutes/40 episodes), Emergency: NYC 🤷🏻‍♂️ (299 million minutes/8 episodes) and Gabby’s Dollhouse (279 million minutes/51 episodes).

