Vampire Academy EP Offers Update on Rescue Efforts for Cancelled Peacock Series: 'I Don't Have Good News'

Vampire Academy won’t be coming back from the dead, according to co-showrunner Marguerite MacIntyre, who has shared an update on the Peacock drama’s rescue efforts. Vampire Academy Series Finale Twists Explained!

“I have been wanting to say this for a very long time,” MacIntyre, who developed the series with Julie Plec, says in a video posted to social media on Wednesday. “Again, thank you for all your love for the show. Thanks for the incredible support. Thanks for you sticking with us through a lot of thin lately.”

Then came the unfortunate part: “I don’t have good news. I don’t see any avenue forward. I feel like now is the time to say I’m sorry about that, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. We went a little silent because there wasn’t a lot we could say. We pitched our hearts out, and we tried, and we took it as far as we could.”

Still, MacIntyre is confident that St. Vladimir’s Academy will reopen its doors again, even if she isn’t the one to do it.

“It’s a beautiful show, these are beautiful books, these are beautiful characters,” she says. “They’ll come back in the world. … We cared more than anything that the book fans love what we did, and you guys did, and it meant the world. We thank you. You made it a hit for us. Whatever else happened, it was a hit because you loved it and supported it.”

Watch MacIntyre’s full video below:

An adaptation of Richelle Mead’s book series, Vampire Academy ran for 10 episodes on Peacock from September to October 2022, and was ultimately canceled by the streamer in January 2023.

According to Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content for all of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Vampire Academy got the chop because its intended demographic isn’t coming to Peacock for young-adult content… yet.

“It was too soon to put those shows up on the platform,” Rovner said of Vampire Academy and also-canceled One of Us Is Lying. “I think what we realized is we have to get the parents [watching Peacock] before we get the teens. And I’m really hoping that once we get the parents with shows like Poker Face and shows like [the newly renewed] Traitors, that we will be able to do a show like Vampire Academy a few years from now. Unfortunately, the timing really wasn’t right and we didn’t have the scale yet to support bringing in a young adult audience for that show.”

Vampire Academy starred Sisi Stringer as Rose Hathaway, Daniela Nieves as Lissa Dragomir, Kieron Moore as Dimitri Belikov, André Dae Kim as Christian Ozera, Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, Jonetta Kaiser as Sonya Karp, Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford, Rhian Blundell as Meredith Beckham and J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov.