Sweet Tooth Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Gus and Big Man’s journey to Alaska is a go, but it comes with a caveat: Sweet Tooth‘s already-filmed third season will be its last, Netflix announced Wednesday.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life,” creator, showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle said in a statement. “At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

Mickle continued: “Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.”

In Season 2 (which hit the streamer Thursday, April 27), Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids were held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and his Last Men. Abbot used the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who was also racing to help save his wife, Rani (Aliza Vellani), a woman who was infected with the Sick. All the while, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) raced the clock to save all of the children before it was too late. (Read our finale recap and interview with Nonso Anozie.)

The series also stars Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tedd, Yonas Kibreab as Finn, and James Brolin as the narrator.

Rosalind Chao (who plays Zhang) and Amy Seimetz (Birdie) have been upgraded to series regulars for Season 3, while Cara Gee (The Expanse) and newcomer Ayazhan Dalabayeva join.

