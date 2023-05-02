Tony Awards 2023: Complete List of Nominations Revealed Live — Watch

It’s a big day for Broadway: With just over a month until the 2023 Tony Awards, we’re finally learning which shows and stars are being recognized.
Funny Girl star Lea Michele and Tony winner Myles Frost (MJ) are announcing this year’s nominees from the Sofitel New York, which you can watch in the live stream above beginning at 9 am. (Some nominations were also announced live on CBS Mornings at 8:30 am.)
Hosted by Broadway star-turned-Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, the 76th annual Tony Awards are going down on Sunday, June 11 at the United Palace, airing live at 8/7c on CBS. An additional hour of content will be available to stream on Paramount+ an hour beforehand.
AND THE NOMINEES ARE…
BEST NEW MUSICAL
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACRTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
BEST NEW PLAY
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Goodnight, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE
Almost Famous
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
BEST COSUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York
A complete list of nominees can be found at TonyAwards.com.
Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the Tony nominations announcement, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the nominees below. Any major snubs on your radar?