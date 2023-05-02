Henry Ian Cusick Visits NCIS: Hawai'i to Help Jane Deal With a Familiar Frenemy

Henry Ian Cusick will visit CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i for a season-ending arc that involves a blast from Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant’s CIA past.

TVLine has learned exclusively — and as seen in the first-look photos above and below — that Lost and MacGyver alum Cusick guest-stars in Season 2’s two-part finale as Supervisor Agent John Swift of the Office of Special Projects.

Swift enters the fray when Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) gets into some seriously hot water, after the team leader travels out of the country on a very personal case from her past.

Cusick’s role is described as open-ended, and may continue into Season 3, TVLine hears.

NCIS: Hawai’i‘s two-part season ender kicks off Monday, May 15, with the episode “Past Due,” in which the discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant’s past, forcing her to go to extreme, aforementioned lengths to track down the responsible party.

Then in “Dies Irae,” airing May 22, a figure from Tennant’s CIA past re-emerges — Julie White’s “Aunt” Maggie Shaw — forcing the NCIS team to seek help from the most unlikely place in order to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built.

White’s character was last seen midway through Season 1 of the CBS series, when Jane’s mentor was revealed to be a pit of a spy for the Chinese, and as such got remanded to the FBI.

