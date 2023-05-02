TVLine Items: Days of Our Lives Exit, Roku's Baking Show Renewed and More

Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus, who plays Gabi Hernandez, is saying goodbye to the NBC-turned-Peacock soap after 13 years, The Wrap reports.

Banus cited the show’s move to streaming as “a sign for me to start the next chapter in my life,” the actress told the site.

“Although it’s been wonderful and we’ve had a super great reception, for me, I felt like that was kind of like the initial start for changes happening in general,” she said, adding that she and her husband want to start a family.

“That’s another big factor in possibly just slowing down for a little bit and seeing kind of where this time takes me,” Banus continued. “But I’m also open to other opportunities and ready for big things. I’m just ready for something different.”

Banus’ last day of filming was April 28; an airdate for her final episode has not been announced yet.

* The Roku Channel’s The Great American Baking Show has been renewed for Season 2, with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, ahead of the first season premiere this Friday, May 5 on the streamer. Additionally, another special holiday edition of the show, featuring all-new celebrity bakers, will debut this upcoming holiday season.

* Freida Pinto (The Path) has joined Apple TV+’s Surface for Season 2, playing the fiancée of Phil Dunster’s character, who forms a special bond with Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), our sister site Variety reports.

* Peacock’s Based on a True Story — which stars Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), and follows a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize an opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime — will premiere with all eight episodes on Thursday, June 8.

