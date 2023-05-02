Chicago P.D.'s LaRoyce Hawkins Teases 'Handful of Opportunities' for Atwater to 'Pop Off' on His Dad During Reunion

This week’s Chicago P.D. — airing Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC — will bring together Kevin Atwater and his estranged father Lew under awful circumstances.

A shooting at the building Atwater owns in Burnside leaves one child dead, and the Intelligence cop is forced to confront his relationship with his dad while they work on the case.

Considering the tense way they left things in the January 11 episode “Long Lost,” it won’t exactly be a happy reunion. In that episode, Lew revealed that he was struggling financially and acted as a lookout for a string of robberies to make ends meet. He went to prison because he refused to rat out his cohorts and instead took the fall, and Lew didn’t allow Atwater to visit him because he didn’t want his son to see him like that.

Although taken aback by the revelations, Atwater still resented his father for having to raise his siblings on his own. According to LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays the Chicago officer, father and son still have much healing to do.

“I think they’re in a pocket where they’re still healing, but they haven’t covered much ground since the last time we saw them,” Hawkins tells TVLine. “It’s obvious that Atwater is still not ready to lean in with full trust for his father. Atwater is still trying to figure it out because it’s hard for him to let that go right now.”

With their relationship still strained, Hawkins says “there is an opportunity for Atwater to pop off” in Wednesday’s episode. “Atwater is presented with a handful of opportunities this whole episode. But you know, it’s always my goal not to run the same play too many times. Since we saw Atwater pop off last episode, I think we might see a little bit more stability in how he responds this time.”

Are you looking forward to this week’s episode of Chicago P.D.?