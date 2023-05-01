The Rookie Sneak Peek: Chilling Finale Opens With a Truly Frightful Face-Off

The Rookie meets Scream VI when the ABC procedural serves up its Season 5 finale this Tuesday night — and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the chilling ambush that sets the edge-of-your-seat hour in motion.

In the season-ender — rightly titled “Under Siege” and airing Tuesday at 8/7c — the Mid-Wilshire team suffers a series of close calls “after one of their own is shot,” and soon realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

Who, though, is the aforementioned “one of their own?,” you may ask/fret/worry. Well, if you have not seen the spoilery promo, press play above on our sneak peek from the episode’s cold open, which finds Officers Juarez and Thorsen (played by Lisseth Chavez and Tru Valentino) taking a perhaps-deadly detour whilst on the way home from a very late night of Dungeoning & Dragoning.

Without revealing much more, and having seen the finale, I must warn you that it’s pretty white-knuckle in the way that it puts the entire team (and then some) in jeopardy, as said masked men stalk Nolan, #Chenford et al. And the hour ends with a bit of a double cliffhanger, including a hint of a brand-new Season 6 threat to come….

