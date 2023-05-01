TVLine Items: The GOAT Reality Series, Human Resources Return Date and More

Amazon Freevee is bringing together vets from The Bachelor, FBoy Island, Survivor, Big Brother, Vanderpump Rules and more to determine who’s The GOAT.

The streamer has ordered a new reality competition series hosted by Daniel Tosh (Tosh 2.0) that features “14 of the biggest names in reality TV competing in mental, physical and social challenges for the ultimate ‘greatest of all time’ title.”

The cast includes Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise), Joe Amabile (Bachelor franchise, Dancing With the Stars), Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), CJ Franco (FBoy Island), Wendell Holland (Survivor), Teck Holmes (The Real World, The Challenge), Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé), Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother, The Challenge) Joey Sasso (The Circle, Perfect Match), Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship), Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind) and Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City)

* Human Resources, Netflix’s Big Mouth spinoff, will drop its second and final season on Friday, June 9.

* Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) will recur during Season 3 of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan as Ishmael “Snaps” Henry, “a living legend on the street, former bank robber, and OG dealer who now acts as a mentor and financier for up-and-comers like Kanan,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 will premiere Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.

* Amazon Freevee has renewed the courtroom show Judy Justice for two more seasons. Additionally, the streamer has ordered to series Justice on Trial, a court program in which Judge Judy Sheindlin and a team of legal experts examine “pivotal court cases, past and present, that have had a long-lasting impact on society.”

* On Wednesday, May 10, former President Donald Trump will participate in a CNN presidential town hall in New Hampshire, hosted by CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins and airing at 9/8c.

