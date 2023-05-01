Met Gala 2023: See Photos of This Year's Best Red Carpet Looks

From Gossip Girl to Swarm, numerous shows have attempted to recreate the chaotic magic of the Met Gala, but nothing beats the real thing. 2023 Met Gala Looks (Updating Live)

Some of the biggest names in TV, movies, music and beyond descended upon New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday for the 2023 gala (aka celebrity prom).

This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld, pegged to the museum’s new exhibit Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, describe as a celebration of “the designer’s stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and again in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019.”

And this year’s hosts (did you know there were hosts?) represent nearly every facet of the entertainment industry: Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Other big names spotted on this year’s Met Gala carpet include: Gabrielle Union, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Quinta Brunson, Ariana DeBose, Phoebe Bridgers and Rita Ora.

Unfortunately, just as the Met Gala giveth, the Met Gala also taketh away. Blake Lively, a staple of the event, announced last week that she will not be attending. (First Vanessa Hudgens skips Coachella, and now this? Hollywood is really losing the plot here.)

Check out this year’s biggest Met Gala looks in our gallery of arrival photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own favorites below.