Bosch: Legacy Renewed for Season 3, Well Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Bosch: Legacy has been renewed for Season 3 at Freevee, well ahead of the series’ sophomore run (which is still on track to premiere this fall). Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

According to Amazon, which announced the pickup as part of its NewFront presentation on Monday, the first season of Bosch: Legacy (which streamed in May 2022) “built on the loyal fan base of the original series and enticed new audiences,” delivering a “higher number of viewers than any previous season of Bosch” (which of course streamed on Prime Video proper).

Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch (played by Titus Welliver), a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), an attorney who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Harry’s daughter Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie

patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles.

In Season 2, Bosch and Chandler will work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. And during the hunt for Maddie, who in the Season 1 finale was kidnapped by a masked assailant, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers’ murder and places both Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over,” Lauren Anderson, Amazon Studios’ head of AVOD Originals, said in a statement. “This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built.”

Connelly himself, a writer and exec producer on the series, said, “What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even further. Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done and will do.”

The returning cast for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 also includes series regular Stephen A. Chang (as Maurice “Mo” Bassi) and recurring players/guest stars Jamie Hector (as Det. Jerry Edgar, possibly bound for his own spinoff), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

As for new faces, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 adds David Denman (Mare of Easttown) as Kurt Dockweiler, Patrick Brennan (The Last Ship) as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera (General Hospital) as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison (X-Men) as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho (All Rise) as Jade Quinn and Guy Wilson (Days of Our Lives) as Det. Kevin Long.

Want scoop on Bosch: Legacy, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.