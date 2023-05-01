American Idol Shake-Up: See Who's Replacing Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the Judges Panel Next Week

Well, this is a surprise: Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be sitting out of American Idol on Sunday, May 7 (ABC, 8/7c), temporarily passing the torch to another pair of music icons. American Idol's Top 8: See Who Katy Saved!

Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette, the latter of whom was already planning on serving as the guest mentor, will join Luke Bryan on the judges’ panel for one night only.

And we have the UK’s royal family to blame for this temporary shake-up, as Perry and Richie will be in London for the coronation of King Charles III. Fortunately, they won’t be completely absent from Sunday’s broadcast; both of the MIA judges will be checking in live from Windsor Castle throughout the broadcast.

Sunday’s episode will air live coast to coast, with viewers votes determining this season’s Top 5, which Ryan Seacrest will reveal at the end of the broadcast.

In honor of Morissette guest-mentoring, the remaining contestants will be performing songs from her catalogue. The finalists will also be teaming up for duets of Sheeran’s biggest hits, while Sheeran and Morissette will both take the stage for performances of their own.

Are you excited to see what Sheeran and Morissette bring to the Idol panel, or will you miss Perry and Richie? (Your answer can be “yes” to both!) However you’re feeling, drop a comment with your thoughts on this temporary shake-up below.