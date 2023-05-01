Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time and More Amazon Originals to Also Stream on Freevee

Amazon Freevee announced on Monday that throughout the year, more than 100 original series and movies from Prime Video will be available to stream for free on the ad-supported streaming service. What's New on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Starting Friday, May 26, Freevee users can stream the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Also launching in May are the first three episodes of A League of Their Own, The Terminal List, Paper Girls, Goliath, The Tick, full seasons of Homecoming and Upload and The Vast of Night.

Later this year, Freevee viewers also will be able to stream the first seasons of Reacher and The Wheel of Time, which has yet to receive a Season 2 premiere date.

More than 50 movies and TV series — including Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Grand Tour, Mozart in the Jungle, Bosch, Modern Love, Savage X Fenty, Sylvie’s Love, Troop Zero, and Late Night — are already streaming on Freevee.

Additionally, Freevee has its own original content including Jury Duty, Bosch: Legacy, Judy Justice, High School, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, Sprung and more. Upcoming Freevee Originals include the coming-of-age comedy Primo on Friday, May 19 and the new court program Tribunal Justice premiering Friday, June 9.

Amazon Originals will remain available for ad-free viewing on Prime Video.