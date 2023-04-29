Ratings: Grand Crew Ends Low; WWE and a Blue Bloods Rerun Lead Friday

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun copped the night’s largest audience. NBC Season Finale Dates and Spoilers!

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (with 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was up week-to-week.

ABC | NFL Draft coverage averaged 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

NBC | A season-ending double helping of Grand Crew drew 1.4 mil (a season high!) and a 0.2 rating, followed by not even 1 million viewers (a season low) and another 0.2 rating.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? (490K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs week-to-week, while The Great American Joke Off [sic] (400K/0.0) added viewers but dipped in the demo.

CBS | That Blue Bloods repeat drew 3.4 million viewers.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.