Twisted Metal: 'Bonkers' Video Game Adaptation Starring Anthony Mackie Gets Peacock Release Date and Teaser

Twisted Metal fans, “start your engines.”

That’s the directive from star Anthony Mackie (Falcon and the Winter Solider) in a first teaser for Peacock’s live-action adaptation of the classic PlayStation game series, which will release all 10 half-hour episodes on Thursday, July 27.

Described as a “high-octane action comedy” based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal follows Mackie’s “John Doe,” a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

“With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, John Doe will face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck,” the official synopsis promises us.

RELATED STORIES Bel-Air Season 2 Finale Recap: Will and Carlton's Junior Year Comes to a Dramatic Close -- Grade It!

Bel-Air Season 2 Finale Recap: Will and Carlton's Junior Year Comes to a Dramatic Close -- Grade It! TVLine Items: Dick Van Dyke on Days, Gayle King's New CNN Show and More

The cast for the series also includes Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Quiet, Thomas Haden Church (Divorce) as Agent Stone, Will Arnett and pro wrestler Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth, plus guest stars Neve Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Mike Mitchell (Netflix’s Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley) and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things).

In a message to fans/potential viewers, showrunner smith writes, “Yes, Twisted Metal has the cars, it has the weapons, and it has the battles. But what it also has are people.

“You will cheer for our charismatic hero John Doe, played by Anthony Mackie, as he drives across the Divided States of America in search of a place to belong,” the statement continues. “You’ll laugh as an enigmatic woman named Quiet, played by Stephanie Beatriz, throws John’s world for a loop after a chance encounter, forcing the two together and changing both their lives for the better. You will root for our heroes to take down psychotic highway patrolman Agent Stone, played by Thomas Haden Church, who sees the world in black and blue. And you’ll discover a surprising soulfulness to our deranged, murderous clown Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett and performed by Joe Seanoa aka wrestler Samoa Joe.

“This is a bonkers show about insiders and outsiders, and how our own special apocalypse has divided and isolated us more than ever,” Smith says in conclusion. “But there’s hope. You can find your people and your community. You may just have to get past a terrifying clown driving a well-armed ice cream truck to find them…. Buckle up.”

Want scoop on Twisted Metal, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.