Taye Diggs and Keesha Sharp to Star in BET+'s Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy

Taye Diggs and Keesha Sharp are teaming up for the BET+ true crime film series Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy, slated to debut later this year.

Based on Ron Stodghill’s book Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta, the project follows Lance (played by Diggs), a “successful Atlanta businessman, renowned in equal measure for both revolutionizing the city’s 911 system, and his womanizing ways,” according to our sister site Deadline. The role marks Diggs’ first starring vehicle since his shocking departure from All American earlier this year.

Sharp, meanwhile, will play Lance’s ex-wife Kathi Collins.

When Lance is found murdered in his own home, “questions and allegations abound as to who might have wanted him dead,” per the official synopsis. “An investigation into the murder is launched, which reveals the truths and suspicions behind Lance’s professional and personal life. Was it a business rival, threatened by Lance’s bid for a big contract? Was it a scorned lover jealous of the place occupied in Lance’s bed? The film, much like the book, reconstructs Lance’s life as told by the various players in it.”

The film series comes from Mona Scott-Young (SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, Love & Hip Hop franchise) and Eric Tomosunas (Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas, Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta). Gregory R. Anderson (Stomp the Yard) will write the script, and Courtney Miller (Games People Play, Saints & Sinners) is set to direct.

Sharp currently stars as Professor Harper Bonet on Power Book II: Ghost.

Diggs can next be seen in the May 5 episode of CBS’ S.W.A.T., playing Hondo’s longtime friend and former Marine squad leader Danny Wright.