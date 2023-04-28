Severance Season 2 Faces Delay Amid Backstage Drama (Report)

A new report reveals major turmoil inside Lumon Industries. Serverance: 9 Burning Qs for Season 2

According to Puck News, Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated drama Severance is facing significant delays in the wake of a falling out between co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman.

All told, Erickson, a first-time series creator who wrote the pilot episode, and Friedman, a seasoned writer-producer whose myriad credits include AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere and Fox’s Wayward Pines, “ended up hating each other” before Season 1 was even in the can, which resulted in a “toxic” work environment, per the industry newsletter. Friedman reportedly intended to walk away ahead of Season 2, but fellow EP/director Ben Stiller, who worked with Friedman on 2014’s Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, convinced him to come back after failing to find someone to fill his shoes.

Alas, the problems that plagued production in Season 1 continue to wreak havoc in Season 2, which is now in production. Puck News cites script issues as well as a ballooning per-episode budget. With Apple already mulling two additional seasons, House of Cards creator Beau Willimon has been quietly brought to assist with Season 2 (and beyond).

For the uninitiated: Severance, which first debuted in February 2022, follows the inner workings of mysterious biotech company Lumon Industries, whose employees undergo a procedure that divides their memories between their work and personal lives. But, as Season 1 showed us, the division isn’t always so neat.

Season 1 wrapped last April, and there’s currently no timetable for the release of the problem-riddled Season 2.

TVLine has reached out to an Apple TV+ rep for comment.