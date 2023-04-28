Ratings: Law & Order, Organized Crime Eye Lows as NFL Draft Dominates

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s NFL Draft coverage dominated Thursday in the demo while CBS’ Young Sheldon easily drew the night’s biggest audience. The Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

ABC | NFL Draft coverage averaged more than 4 million total viewers along with a 0.9 demo rating.

CBS | Young Sheldon (7 mil/0.5), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.4) and So Help Me Todd (4.7 mil/0.3) all added viewers, though Ghosts dipped in the demo. The Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke special closed out the night with 3.7 mil and a 0.3.

NBC | Law & Order (3.8 mil/0.3) drew its second-smallest revival audience and hit a demo low. SVU (4.3 mil/0.5) was steadier, but Organized Crime (3.1 mil/0.3) hit a demo low.

THE CW | Back from a month-long break, Walker (560K/0.1) dipped to an audience low. 100 Days to Indy debuted to 210K and a 0.0 (which does look like car tires!).

FOX | Next Level Chef (1.7 mil/0.3) and Call Me Kat (1 mil/0.2) dipped, but Animal Control (1 mil/0.2) held steady.

