TVLine Items: Pose Vet Joins AHS, Fox Orders Lifeguard Drama and More

Ryan Murphy is reteaming with one of his award-winning Pose stars for the latest edition of American Horror Story.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has joined Season 12 of the FX horror anthology series, our sister site Deadline reports. No character details for her role are currently available.

Subtitled Delicate, the upcoming installment of AHS is based on Danielle Valentine’s forthcoming novel Delicate Condition. Described as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed,” the novel — which hits shelves in August — tells the story of a woman who “becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

The cast also includes Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row), first-timer Kim Kardashian and longtime Horror Story favorite Emma Roberts. The Resident alum Matt Czuchry is also reportedly starring, but unlike Kardashian and Roberts, his casting has yet to be officially confirmed.

Rodriguez and AHS EP Murphy previously worked together on the FX drama Pose, which Murphy co-created and for which Rodriguez won a Golden Globe Award.

* Fox has given a series order to Rescue: HI-Surf, a Hawaii lifeguard drama from writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom) and executive producer/director John Wells (Animal Kingdom, Shameless). The show, which is slated for the 2023-24 season, “follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle.”

* SisterS, a dark comedy starring and written by real-life best friends Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Susan Stanley (Fair City), will premiere Wednesday, May 17 at 11/10c on IFC, with new episodes airing weekly. The full season will also be available to binge that same day on Sundance Now and AMC+. Watch a trailer:

* HBO has released a trailer for the documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer, debuting Saturday, May 20 at 8 pm:

