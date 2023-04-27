Warrior is ready to fight another day. 'Missing' Shows Found!

Season 3 of the action-packed drama series, which is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, is set to debut with its first two episodes on Thursday, June 29, on what will by then be known as simply HBO Max. Watch a teaser trailer above.

Season 2 of the martial arts/crime drama ended in December 2020, on Cinemax — that cabler’s final original series before ending its production of original programming. In April 2021, a third season was ordered, to stream on HBO Max. Production on Season 3 eventually began in late July 2022.

In the long-awaited Season 3, in the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown last time we tuned in, Mai Ling (played by Dianne Doan) uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive.

The Warrior cast also includes Olivia Cheng (as Ah Toy), Jason Tobin (Young Jun), Kieran Bew (Bill O’Hara), Dean Jagger (Dan Leary), Tom Weston-Jones (Richard Lee), Hoon Lee (Wang Chao), Perry Yung (Father Jun), Langley Kirkwood (Walter Buckley), Miranda Raison (Nellie Davenport), Chen Tang (Hong), Chelsea Muirhead (Yan Mi), Mark Dacascos (Kong Pak) and Joe Taslim (Li YOng).

