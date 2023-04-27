Ratings: Carol Burnett Special Easily Draws Wednesday's Largest Crowd

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Survivor dominated Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s birthday party for Carol Burnett easily drew the night’s biggest audience.
CBS | Survivor (with 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, read recap and exit Q&A) dipped week-to-week, as did “bubble” drama True Lies (2.7 mil/0.2).
NBC | Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love averaged 7.3 million viewers, but just a 0.4 demo rating.
THE CW | The Flash (547K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A”) rose to its fourth-best audience of the season (read what Stephen Amell nixed about Oliver’s return), whereas Riverdale (190K/0.0) slipped to a new audience low.
FOX | The Masked Singer (3.2 mil/0.5) and Farmer Wants a Wife (2.2 mil/0.3) were both pretty steady.
ABC | The Conners (3.2 mil/0.4), The Goldbergs (2 mi/0.3) and Not Dead Yet (1.6 mi/0.3) all drew audience lows and matched demo lows. A Million Little
Tear-Soaked Kleenex Things (1.7 mil/0.2, read recap), however, was steady.
