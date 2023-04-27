Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania: How to Stream the First MCU Phase 5 Movie

The Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is ready to shrink down to subatomic size and scamper through through the Internet’s many wires and cables so that you can stream it at home. Before You See Ant-Man: Quantumania, 6 Things to Remember From Loki

Released to theaters in mid-February, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania since April 18 has been available for purchase via digital retailers, and it arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 16. But now we also have a release date for those who subscribe to Disney+.

How to Watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Streaming

Starting on Wednesday, May 17, the first entry in Phase 5 of the MCU will be available to anyone who subscribes to one of Disney+’s subscription plans. Disney+ is home to other Marvel fare you might like, including Loki (a Quantumania prequel of sorts), WandaVision, Hawkeye and She-Hulk. And if you’re looking for more that the whole family can enjoy, the streamer offers the animated Marvel series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Zootopia+ and the Up offshoot Dug Days, all of which are Disney Originals. Disney+ also offers scores of TV shows and films from the worlds of Star Wars (including the original series The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch and Andor), Disney, Pixar and National Geographic.

DISNEY+ STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($7.99/month; $10.99/month for Disney+ with no ads)



Disney+ offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options. If you sign up for Disney+, you can choose between the Basic plan (with ads) for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing, for $10.99 per month.

Disney+ offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re already subscribing or want to subscribe to Hulu and ESPN+. For $9.99/month, you can subscribe to the Duo Basic plan which bundles Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads). Or, opt for the Trio Basic plan which is $12.99/month and bundles Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Now, if you want to avoid ad interruptions during Hulu and Disney+ programs, Disney offers the Trio Premium bundle for $19.99/month; that plan also offers downloadable titles for on-the-go watching. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

What Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania About?

Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) aka Ant-Man and The Wasp, with Hope’s parents Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Loki‘s Jonathan Majors as another Kang variant, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.