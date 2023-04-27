Drag Race Reveals All Stars 8 Judges, New Rule That Lets Viewers Vote

For the first time in Drag Race herstory, RuPaul is giving viewers the power to crown their own queen. Drag Race All Stars 8 Cast: Meet the Queens!

Paramount+ on Thursday announced a game-changing new rule for All Stars 8: During Untucked and online, the season’s eliminated queens will Ru-veal their runway looks in the hopes of earning fans’ votes. In addition to the $200,000 winner of All Stars, chosen by Ru, the show will also crown a “Queen of the Fame Games,” who will earn a not-too-shabby $50,000 based on how viewers vote throughout the season.

Drag Race also announced the complete list of extra-special guest judges coming through for All Stars 8: Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel (New Girl), Thom Filicia (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Idina Menzel (Disenchanted), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Matt Rogers (I Love That for You), movie director Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa (So You Think You Can Dance), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Bowen Yang (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens).

Fear not, because mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, the hilarious Ross Mathews and Ts Madison will also be back on the panel.

As previously reported, the following 12 queens are returning to compete on All Stars 8: Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez. Click here for a more complete breakdown of the contestants.

All Stars 8 premieres with two episodes on Friday, May 12.

Which of these guest judges are you most excited to see on the panel? And how do you feel about the Fame Games? Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things All Stars 8 below.