Mayans MC Trailer: Does EZ Have a Single Ally Left in the Final Season?

EZ’s decision to instate himself as Mayans MC‘s new president appears to have come at an enormous cost.

In a new trailer released Wednesday (and embedded above) for the FX drama's final season, not many people have faith in EZ's ability to help the Santo Padre Mayans survive their war with the Sons of Anarchy.

“You sound like you’ve given up on EZ,” Angel suggests to his and EZ’s father, Felipe, in the promo. And Felipe’s response is telling: “You haven’t?”

In case you need a refresher — go here for our full Season 4 finale recap — EZ invoked a years-old club rule that allowed him to overthrow Santo Padre’s sitting president, Marcus Alvarez. In an especially stunning twist, EZ then named himself the charter’s new prez (with Bishop as his VP) and confirmed his intention to strike up a business relationship with drug queenpin Soledad.

Bishop, meanwhile, is similarly wary of EZ’s leadership as the feud with the Sons rages on. “Half our brothers are murdered,” he reminds the men of Santo Padre in Wednesday’s trailer. “Only thing you can trust E to do is get the rest of you killed, too.”

Mayans MC returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, May 24 at 10/9c, kicking off with a two-episode premiere. Watch the full trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final episodes!