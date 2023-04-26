Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino's Next Amazon Series Revealed — and It Stars 2 Maisel Faves

Amazon is staying in the Team Palladino business, handing a two-season, 16-episode order to a new ballet-themed series from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel auteurs Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, TVLine has learned.

Titled Étoile, the show — which features Maisel vets Luke Kirby (aka Lenny Bruce; pictured right) and Gideon Glick (aka Susie’s magician-client Alfie; pictured below) as part of the full-time ensemble — will be set in New York City and Paris, and follow the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars. (Translation: It’s Bunheads with an unlimited budget!)

(FYI: Étoile, pronounced āˈtwäl, is defined as a principal dancer in a ballet company.)

The ensemble also includes Camille Cottin (Call My Agent!), Simon Callow (Outlander), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents) and David Alvarez (West Side Story). Character details are being kept under wraps.

The Palladinos, who have an overall deal with Amazon, serve as Étoile’s creators, writers, directors and exec producers. The new series’ green light comes as Mrs. Maisel approaches the midway point of its fifth and final season at Amazon. The series finale drops May 26.

“Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait,” Sherman-Palladino and Palladino joked in a joint statement. “Instead, we’ve decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world. We will sleep when we’re dead.”

Added Amazon boss Jennifer Salke: “Amy and Dan are brilliant creators of remarkable and enduring characters and one-of-a-kind storytelling. We’re incredibly excited for Étoile, as we have no doubt Amy, Dan, and their team will continue to produce incredible and impactful event television.”