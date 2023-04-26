American Horror Story Season 12 Adds First-Timer Cara Delevingne — Report

Cara Delevingne is entering the American Horror Story universe. Everything We Know About AHS Season 12

Fresh off her two-season run as a fairy on Prime Video’s Carnival Row, Delevingne has reportedly joined the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate, the 12th season in FX’s horror anthology series, according to our sister site Deadline.

Details about Delevingne’s character are, naturally, being kept under wraps for now.

Delevingne joins an interesting cast of previously announced series regulars, including fellow first-timer Kim Kardashian and longtime Horror Story favorite Emma Roberts. Matt Czuchry is also reportedly starring, but unlike Kardashian and Roberts, his casting has yet to be officially confirmed.

What we do know is that AHS: Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine’s forthcoming novel Delicate Condition. Described as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed,” the novel — which hits shelves in August — tells the story of a woman who “becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

AHS: Delicate premieres sometime this summer on FX.

In addition to Carnival Row, Delevingne’s TV credits include a recurring role on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and a presenting gig on Hulu’s Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne. She has also appeared as herself on HBO Max’s Friends reunion special, then-VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race and Nat Geo’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

