Black Mirror Sets June Return on Netflix, Confirms More Cast Additions Including Salma Hayek — Watch a New Teaser

Yes, it’s time once again to view every piece of technology in your life with increasing suspicion: Black Mirror is back.

The creepy sci-fi anthology will return for Season 6 this June on Netflix, TVLine has learned. (A specific premiere date has not yet been set.) The streamer also confirmed new additions to the cast, including Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Annie Murphy, Myha’la Herrold and Himesh Patel, among others. Previously announced Season 6 cast members include Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Rob Delaney and Josh Hartnett.

Netflix released a teaser for the new season as well — which you can watch above — along with first-look photos that tease more unsettling encounters with high-tech gadgets run amok. Paul previously appeared in Season 4’s “USS Callister,” and from the looks of Paul’s photo (where he’s aboard some kind of spacecraft) and Hayek’s futuristic jumpsuit, we’re guessing we might be seeing a sequel to that memorable installment.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself), or else what’s the point?” series creator Charlie Brooker said in a statement. “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes, we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

