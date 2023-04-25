XO, Kitty Trailer Sends Lara Jean's Little Sis on Her Own Quest for Love in Korea

Kitty Song Covey is bringing the drama to Korea next month.

Anna Cathcart’s breakout character from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before embarks on her own quest for love in Netflix’s XO, Kitty, whose 10-episode first season drops on Thursday, May 18.

But as revealed in the just-released trailer, spontaneously relocating to Seoul is going to present even more challenges than Kitty expects. (Spoiler alert: Her long-distance boyfriend has been keeping something from her.)

“Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love,” reads Netflix’s official logline. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

In addition to Cathcart, XO, Kitty‘s cast includes Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sarayu Blue as Trina, John Corbett as Dan Covey, Michael K Lee as Professor Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, Théo Augier as Florian, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

To All the Boys creator Jenny Han serves as XO, Kitty‘s co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Sascha Rothchild. Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment is also executive-producing.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at XO, Kitty, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.