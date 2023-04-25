TVLine Items: Tony Awards Pre-Show, Ted Lasso Star Visits Acapulco and More

CBS and Pluto TV are partnering for the ultimate Tony Awards experience.

Pluto TV will host the pre-show The Tony Awards: Act One, which will air Sunday, June 11 from 6:30-8 pm ET, with the official award ceremony taking place directly after on CBS. The first round of Tony Awards will be presented on the free streaming television service.

Ariana DeBose will return as host of the Tony Awards on CBS, airing live from United Place in New York City.

* Ted Lasso‘s Cristo Fernández will play an artist and community organizer in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Acapulco, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Average Joe, a new dark comedy from comedian Deon Cole, is set to premiere Monday, June 26 on BET+. Tammy Townsend (Queen Sugar), Malcom Barrett (Timeless), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Bosch) and others will star in the 10-episodes series that follows working class Joe Washington (played by Cole) as he is forced to uncover the truth about the supposed millions of dollars his recently deceased father stole from troubled people.

* MGM+ has placed a series order for Emperor of Ocean Park, a suspense thriller based on Stephen L. Carter’s bestselling novel. Centered around the unexpected death of a prominent Black judge, this whodunnit-style series follows Ivy League professor Talcott Garland and his sister Mariah, a former journalist, as they investigate their father’s death as possible foul play.

* Vacation Friends 2, the sequel to the 2021 comedy Vacation Friends, is slated to premiere Friday, August 25, on Hulu in the United States. Ronny Chieng (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Jamie Hector (Bosch) and Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire) join returning cast members John Cena, Lil Rel Howery (The Carmichael Show), Yvonne Oriji (Insecure) and Meredith Hagner (Search Party).

