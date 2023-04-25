Ratings: Good Doctor Audience Hits Season High, All American Also Grows

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol led Monday in the demo, while NBC’s The Voice (just barely) scored the night’s biggest audience.
ABC | American Idol (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) ticked up week-to-week; read recap. The Good Doctor hit a season high in audience (3.7 mil) while steady in the demo (0.3); read recap.
NBC | The Voice (5 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady week-to-week, while That’s My Jam (2.4 mil/0.3) dipped.
FOX | 9-1-1 (4.4 mil/0.5, read recap) and Fantasy Island (1.9 mil/0.2) were both steady in the demo, though the latter rose to, like, its fourth-largest audience of the season.
THE CW | All American (602K/0.1) surged to its second-largest audience of the season.
