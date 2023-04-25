Ratings: Good Doctor Audience Hits Season High, All American Also Grows

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol led Monday in the demo, while NBC’s The Voice (just barely) scored the night’s biggest audience. The Broadcast Shows Still on the Bubble!

ABC | American Idol (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) ticked up week-to-week; read recap. The Good Doctor hit a season high in audience (3.7 mil) while steady in the demo (0.3); read recap.

NBC | The Voice (5 mil/0.5, read recap) was steady week-to-week, while That’s My Jam (2.4 mil/0.3) dipped.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.4 mil/0.5, read recap) and Fantasy Island (1.9 mil/0.2) were both steady in the demo, though the latter rose to, like, its fourth-largest audience of the season.

THE CW | All American (602K/0.1) surged to its second-largest audience of the season.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.