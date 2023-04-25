Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Sneak Peek Unveils More Details From Shonda Rhimes and New Footage

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is bringing something different to the table.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Bridgerton prequel, premiering Thursday, May 4 on Netflix, showrunner and writer Shonda Rhimes teases a “completely new world” presented in the show.

“We’re going back in time to a very different era of costume, customs, the way things were done,” Rhimes explains in the behind-the-scenes featurette. Press PLAY on the above video to see the full interview with Rhimes and the rest of the cast, as well as new footage from the series.

The show follows Queen Charlotte’s rise to power and how her marriage to King George sparked a passionate romance, as well as a societal shift that resulted in the diverse world we see in Bridgerton.

“We’re always talking about how Queen Charlotte and King George made this new England possible, where we’re seeing integrated society and everybody’s got titles,” Rhimes shares. “I wanted to show how that came to be.”

Executive producer Betsy Beers also notes that Queen Charlotte will take place over two different timelines. “The primary time period of the series is Georgian England, when King George was the king of England,” Beers says. “We also have whole sections which take place in present-day Bridger-verse.”

