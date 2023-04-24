The Other Two Trailer: Cary, Brooke and Chase Suffer Identity Crises in Season 3

It feels like the Dubek siblings should be satisfied with the current state of their careers… but a new trailer for The Other Two‘s third season suggests otherwise.

Monday’s promo for the upcoming episodes (embedded above) reveals that Cary’s movie Night Nurse is finally getting released (“after the most COVID delays of any movie!”), while Brooke’s celebrity manager lifestyle is busier than ever, and Chase is about to celebrate his 18th birthday.

But Cary’s realizing that he wants to make a bigger difference in the world beyond being an actor, while Brooke confesses to Streeter that the work they do in their Hollywood jobs “is f—king nothing!” (As for Chase, he learns that becoming an adult means warding off predatory reporters.)

“After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams, who is now a full adult, and their talk show host mother, who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary are finally standing on their own two feet – fully ‘successful’ in their own right!” the Season 3 logline reads. “And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again?”

The Other Two returns for Season 3 on Thursday, May 4 on HBO Max, kicking off with a two-episode premiere. Press PLAY above to watch the full trailer!