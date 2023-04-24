Riverdale Video: Veronica Flirts With Jughead — Are You 'Shipping Them?

Riverdale is committed to mixing up its romantic couples this season — and this one might be the oddest combination of all.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at this Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), and in it, Jughead shares one of his gruesome comic book stories with Veronica, who’s seemingly impressed by the gore. After some debate about his story’s message, Veronica changes the subject, revealing that she heard Archie and Cheryl have split up, and “in the end, they didn’t do much more than neck.”

Jughead admits he’s having trouble keeping up with “the horny teens of Riverdale High” — his words, not ours — and Veronica locks eyes with him as she contends that high school should be a place “where boys can chase girls, and vice versa.” Jughead is woefully oblivious, though, and doesn’t even catch when Ronnie admits she’s been “feigning an interest in comic books” to get his attention. These two have been getting closer ever since Veronica’s make-out party, and they do share an interest in old movies. But are we buying them as an actual couple yet?

In this week’s episode, titled “Tales in a Jugular Vein,” “Principal Featherhead takes aim at the negative influence comic books have over kids, just as Jughead is tasked by Pep Comics to write four tales for a new issue,” per the official description.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at this week’s Riverdale, and then tell us in the comments: Are you rooting for Jughead and Veronica to make it official?